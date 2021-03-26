Gov. DeWine to visit vaccination sites in Stark, Summit counties on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite the severe weather, Gov. Mike DeWine is still expected to tour two COVID-19 vaccination sites in Northeast Ohio on Friday.
The governor’s first stop is scheduled in the morning in Canton at the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
In the afternoon, Gov. DeWine will visit the Jewish Senior Housing of Akron facility.
19 News will live stream the governor’s 1 p.m. appearance in Akron.
As of Friday morning, more than 3 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.
This story will be updated.
