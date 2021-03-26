Massive, old rotting tree damages home and carport in Elyria following gusting winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The family that lives at 7325 West River Road in Elyria is beginning to remove the tree that crushed their carport and damaged their vehicles. But early this morning they were shocked to hear this massive, decaying tree come crashing down.
“Woke up this morning about 6 o’clock to the whole house shaking. Tree hit the roof. Laughing. Did a little damage to my car.”
That’s Gary Morgan, who lives in the house that was damaged by the falling tree.
Take a look; two cars were damaged by a really big tree that fell. It also fell on the open-air carport where the cars are sheltered. Thursday night’s strong, gusty winds blew through here with enough force to cause this tree to come tumbling down. It’s like so many other old trees, rotten to the core, and so it doesn’t take much wind at just the right angle to bring them down.
Morgan lives with three others in the house.
“Did you hear the wind all night? I heard the wind. I didn’t even hear the tree come down. Just once it hit the ground, I felt it. I came down and seen all the damage.”
The branches are blocking the driveway here at D & S Auto Mart in the 73-hundred block of West River Road in Elyria.
Again Gary Morgan.
“Hopefully, we can get it cleaned up pretty quick. How much damage do you think was done to the are here? Looked like some dents in the hood, broke the bumper, little scratches to the front. That’s about it.”
On the way to this location, signs that the wind was hard at work. Younger, smaller pines trees didn’t completely come down, but they were uprooted, back to Gary Morgan and his tree headache.
“I’m waiting on the insurance company and all that.”
As bad as it is, it could have been worse. The main house was spared, and no one was injured. All that’s left now is the clean-up and filing of the insurance claim.
