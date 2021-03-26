$2 million bond set for man charged in double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - One of two suspects charged in the double murder inside My Friends Restaurant on Detroit Avenue on March 22 was arraigned Friday.
Anthony Hunt, 29, pleaded not guilty and bond was set at $2 million.
Cleveland police said Hunt was shot in the leg during the incident and spent several days at MetroHealth Medical Center.
The second suspect, Antonio Ortiz, 25, was arraigned Wednesday.
Ortiz pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.
Ortiz was also shot, but recovered from his injuries.
Keondre Austin, 27, of Cleveland, and Geongela Rivers, 23, of Euclid, died from their injuries.
Cleveland police said after interviewing multiple people, preliminary information indicates two separate groups of people were seated inside the restaurant around 4 a.m. on March 22, when Ortiz and Austin began arguing.
Police said Ortiz and Hunt then began shooting at one other and Austin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 216-623-5464.
Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
