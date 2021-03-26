6 new deaths; toddler among 64 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there were three new COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 429 citywide.
There were 64 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 26,261 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 2-years-old to their 70s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
