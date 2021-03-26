No criminal charges filed against Rocky River High School staff accused of speaking inappropriately about a student

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River police said “there is insufficient evidence of criminal activity” to charge any of the six Rocky River High School staff members accused of “speaking about a student in an inappropriate manner” earlier this month.
Police said a video showed the teachers making the inappropriate comments and referred to possible photos in a text messaging thread.
According to police, they identified all on the text thread, interviewed teachers and witnesses, viewed the text thread and consulted with Rocky River City and Cuyahoga County prosecutors.
Police added there was no evidence of student pictures or inappropriate discussions about students in the text message thread.
Rocky River Superintendent Michael Shoaf said the administrative investigation is still ongoing to determine if any of the staff members violated conduct policies.
The following statement can be attributed to Rocky River Teachers Association President David Opdycke:
“The Rocky River Teachers Association is aware of the allegations and is supporting our members through the investigative process. The association is making sure the district follows the due process procedural safeguards that are built into the law to protect public employees when accusations are made against them. The union will continue to protect the due process of our members and defend our members, while also advocating for the health, safety, and welfare of all students.”
