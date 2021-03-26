Ohio records highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases in last month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 18,530 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,008,913 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a regular COVID-19 briefing on Friday, but did tour two vaccination clinics in Stark and Summit counties.
During remarks, the governor said the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was reported on Friday over the last month, believed to be partly because of the more contagious coronavirus variant that has been spreading in Ohio.
The 24-hour increase of 2,742 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 152,603 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 52,650 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 7,383 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
