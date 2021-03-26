2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma dad accused of fatally beating 5-year-old son may face death penalty

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma father who called 911 to report beating his five-year-old son to death with a baseball bat after hearing voices could face the death penalty.

A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted Matthew Ponomarenko, 32, of Parma, on a new aggravated murder charge that could lead to the death penalty if he is convicted.

Ponomarenko was previously indicted on charges of aggravated murder and child endangering on April 9. Those charges did not include a death penalty specification. A judge in that case ordered he undergo a psychiatric examination to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Jax Ponomarenko was found dead in March after Parma police were called out to a home in the 4700 block of Russell Avenue.

Matthew Ponomarenko remains in jail on a $5 million bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Parma police charged him with aggravated murder for the death of his son.
