Power outages close local schools (list)

Power outages close local schools (list)
Power outages close local schools (Source: AP)
By Avery Williams | March 26, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 7:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several schools across Northeast Ohio issued closures for Friday due to power outages caused by a severe storm.

Click here for the 19 First Alert Forecast.

19 News is keeping track of the closures. Find our list below.

This list will be updated if/when additional schools close.

Akron Public Schools: King CLC, Forest Hill CLC, David Hill CLC, Sam Salem CLC and Voris CLC

Parma City School District

ALL of our Parma City Schools will be CLOSED today, Friday, March 26, 2021 due to power outages in our area. This...

Posted by Parma City School District on Friday, March 26, 2021

Metro Catholic School

High winds have knocked out power at many homes and at school. All school closed today, no remote learning due to power outages. Please stay safe!￼￼

Posted by Metro Catholic School on Friday, March 26, 2021

Cardinal Local School District

Sorry for the late notice - due to a power outage, all Cardinal Schools are closed today, Friday, March 26. Students are...

Posted by Cardinal Local School District on Friday, March 26, 2021

Shreve Elementary and Wooster Township Elementary

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.