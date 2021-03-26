Power outages close local schools (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several schools across Northeast Ohio issued closures for Friday due to power outages caused by a severe storm.
19 News is keeping track of the closures. Find our list below.
This list will be updated if/when additional schools close.
Akron Public Schools: King CLC, Forest Hill CLC, David Hill CLC, Sam Salem CLC and Voris CLC
Parma City School District
Metro Catholic School
Cardinal Local School District
Shreve Elementary and Wooster Township Elementary
