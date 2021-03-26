Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins happy to be back with Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins has been a fan favorite since being drafted by the Browns in the fifth round in 2016, and to nobody’s surprise, the feelings are mutual.
“The fan support for me in Cleveland is unbelievable,” Higgins said Friday during a zoom interview. “You know, I have fans reaching out from Canada, from London, it’s unbelievable. To say Cleveland isn’t the best fan base in America, I just don’t know what to say. I don’t know if there is a better fan base.
“Weighing my decision, did the fans have an impact? I can say ‘yes’.”
Higgins had a career-high 599 yards receiving, and four touchdowns, in 2020. He’s always had a special chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield, going back to when Mayfield came in as a rookie in 2018 and was initially on the second unit with Higgins.
That chemistry is another reason why Higgins says he turned down a longer deal worth more money from other teams. The salary cap is expected to greatly increase in 2022.
Higgins, who signed a one-year deal worth $2.38 million to return to the Browns, says he’s betting on himself again.
“It was like, going to another team, how’s that really benefiting you?” Higgins said. “To go somewhere for another million (dollars), another two million, then you start over with another quarterback, a whole new playbook. It’s just like, what, in another team, would you be looking for?”
“I knew where I wanted to be, let’s say that,” Higgins said. “I knew where I wanted to be. It was obviously a lot of teams hitting on me, and I had decisions, but, why not be a Cleveland Brown? I feel like all the pieces to the puzzle are in place. Why not?”
