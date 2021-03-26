$1,000 reward for information leading to arrest of who set Rebol Restaurant on fire in May 30 riots in Downtown Cleveland

By Rachel Vadaj | March 25, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 10:34 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information on the person of interest in the arson of Rebol Restaurant on Cleveland Public Square during the May 30 riots.

[ Cleveland businessman rips into city leadership claiming they did not do enough to stop downtown rioting ]

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering the reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fire.

Take a close look at the photos shared by the ATF:

Call the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS if you recognize him or have any other information.

