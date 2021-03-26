$1,000 reward for information leading to arrest of who set Rebol Restaurant on fire in May 30 riots in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information on the person of interest in the arson of Rebol Restaurant on Cleveland Public Square during the May 30 riots.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering the reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fire.
Take a close look at the photos shared by the ATF:
Call the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS if you recognize him or have any other information.
