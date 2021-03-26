Reward offered for arrest in connection to several bomb threats targeting Brunswick schools

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities announced a $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for a string of recent bomb threats at Brunswick-area schools.
Police said threats were made to Brunswick Middle School on February 10 and March 12.
Another threat was made on March 22 reporting a bomb was at Memorial Elementary School, according to Brunswick police.
All three threats were deemed non-credible by police and no devices were located.
Police previously said the threats were made via phone by what appeared to be computer-generated and originating from an internet call number.
In an effort to catch the suspect, the Cleveland Mortgage Corporation is offering a monetary reward, in collaboration with the police department and Brunswick City School District.
Anyone with information can call Brunswick police detectives at 330-225-9111.
