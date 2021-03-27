Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues 2 from sinking boat in Sandusky Bay

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coast Guard confirmed a helicopter crew from Air Station Detroit hoisted two people from their boat that was taking on water in Sandusky Bay on Friday.
Watchstanders from the Detroit sector got the report from Erie County Dispatch of a swamped vessel taking on water with two aboard, prompting crews from the Coast Guard station in Marblehead and the Detroit air station to respond, according to the report.
The Coast Guard said the surface crews were unable to reach the boat taking on water due to the water depth, so the helicopter crew had to rescue the boaters.
The helicopter crew took them to safety to the Port Clinton Airport, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard confirmed no one was injured.
What caused the boat to take on water is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.