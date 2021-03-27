Hit and run driver who killed 23-year-old woman now in Stark County Jail, police say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township Police Department shared an update Saturday on the investigation into the death of 23-year-old Abigail Vanest.
The Canton woman was killed Nov. 21 when her vehicle was struck on Woodlawn Avenue as she was turning left onto Woodlawn Circle NW, police said.
The driver who caused the accident fled the scene, according to a release, but he is now in Stark County Jail.
U.S. Marshals arrested Mario Donald Lerario, of North Canton, in the Atlantic City area on March 11, according to a release.
He was taken to the Stark County Jail on Friday, police said.
Police said Lerario abandoned his Jeep Cherokee after hitting Vanest. Jessica Lee Alexandra Taylor, of Minerva, drove to the crash scene and helped Lerario get away, according to police.
Alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, according to a release. Police said Lerario was driving more than 95 MPH at the time of the crash.
Taylor was also arrested by U.S. Marshals in the Atlantic City area on March 11 and is in Stark County Jail, according to a release.
Lerario is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, stopping after accident, tampering with evidence, forgery, identity fraud, operating a vehicle impaired and selling, purchasing and disturbing a dangerous drug.
Taylor is facing charges of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.
An Akron man is facing charges of complicity to identity fraud and complicity to forgery.
