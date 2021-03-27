Man in critical condition after being hit by car while clearing road of debris in Trumbull County

FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Trumbull County man was listed in critical condition after being hit by a 25-year-old driver after the victim pulled over to clear the road of a fallen tree.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bradley Ronyak, 30, of Cortland, was standing in the eastbound lane of Bradley Brownlee Road in Fowler Township.
The driver of the other vehicle, also from Cortland, crashed into Ronyak around 6:45 a.m. Friday.
Ronyak’s family said he was thrown in the air and knocked unconscious.
A spokesperson for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown said Ronyak was in critical condition.
The other driver was not injured.
Troopers said neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected of playing a role.
