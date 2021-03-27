Northeast Ohio weather: Nice today, not so much Sunday

19 First Alert Forecast - 3/27/2021
By Jon Loufman | March 27, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT - Updated March 27 at 9:02 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Becoming mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight: Scattered showers developing with lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Scattered showers - mainly early and windy with highs in the mid 50s but falling into the 40s.

Sunday night: Decreasing cloudiness with lows in the lower 30s.

Monday: Mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Monday night: Fair skies with lows around 40.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and very breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

