A rash of teens eluding police behind the wheel; what’s behind the joy rides and chases?

So, what’s causing this rash of teens to panic, take a joy ride, and forget about the law? Possibly kids couped up too long during the pandemic, just plain teen trouble or curiosity. But if the teen in Lakewood who was driving without a license would have just obeyed police the first time, Captain Stone says, “Most likely he would have gotten a ticket for driving without a license. Now he’s getting a ticket for driving without a license and fleeing and eluding and damaging property and damaging his parents’ car.”