Summit County mass vaccination clinic to open April 3

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health released new details Friday about the state-sponsored mass vaccination clinic headed to the Summit County Fairgrounds.
The site will open its doors April 3 with plans to be in operation for two months, according to a release.
You can’t schedule an appointment just yet, but the health department said scheduling is on a first come, first served basis once appointments open.
Here’s what you need to know about Summit County’s mass vaccination clinic:
- Open three to four days a week for two months
- Will accommodate up to 5,000 vaccinations each week
- METRO RTA is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments with proof of appointment
The Summit County Fairgrounds are located at 229 E. Howe Road in Tallmadge.
