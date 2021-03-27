Summit County mass vaccination clinic to open April 3

Summit County mass vaccination clinic to open April 3
Summit County Fairgrounds (Source: Tim Dubravetz)
By Avery Williams | March 27, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT - Updated March 27 at 11:30 AM

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health released new details Friday about the state-sponsored mass vaccination clinic headed to the Summit County Fairgrounds.

The site will open its doors April 3 with plans to be in operation for two months, according to a release.

You can’t schedule an appointment just yet, but the health department said scheduling is on a first come, first served basis once appointments open.

Here’s what you need to know about Summit County’s mass vaccination clinic:

- Open three to four days a week for two months

- Will accommodate up to 5,000 vaccinations each week

- You can sign up here or here when appointments open (A phone scheduling option is in the works)

- METRO RTA is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments with proof of appointment

The Summit County Fairgrounds are located at 229 E. Howe Road in Tallmadge.

