Three injured in head-on collision in Summit County

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were injured Friday afternoon in a head-on collision in Summit County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the driver of a 2012 Nissan Juke struck a 2013 Dodge Durango head-on after crossing left of the center line.
The crash took place around 3:50 p.m. Friday on State Route 82 in Sagamore Hills, according to a release.
EMS took the driver of the Nissan, the driver of the Dodge and a passenger of the Dodge to MetroHealth for treatment following the wreck.
Both drivers suffered moderate injuries, OSHP said. The Dodge’s passenger suffered critical injuries, according to a release.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor in this crash, OSHP said.
The occupants of the Dodge were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to a release. The driver of the Nissan wore a seatbelt, OSHP said.
OSHP continues investigating this crash.
