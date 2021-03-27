Three injured in head-on collision in Summit County

Three injured in head-on collision in Summit County
Three injured in head-on collision in Summit County (Source: WVUE)
By Avery Williams | March 27, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT - Updated March 27 at 10:56 AM

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were injured Friday afternoon in a head-on collision in Summit County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the driver of a 2012 Nissan Juke struck a 2013 Dodge Durango head-on after crossing left of the center line.

The crash took place around 3:50 p.m. Friday on State Route 82 in Sagamore Hills, according to a release.

EMS took the driver of the Nissan, the driver of the Dodge and a passenger of the Dodge to MetroHealth for treatment following the wreck.

Both drivers suffered moderate injuries, OSHP said. The Dodge’s passenger suffered critical injuries, according to a release.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in this crash, OSHP said.

The occupants of the Dodge were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to a release. The driver of the Nissan wore a seatbelt, OSHP said.

OSHP continues investigating this crash.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.