Will colleges require students get COVID-19 vaccines before returning to campus?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rutgers University in New Jersey may be the first in the country to require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they want to take classes on campus this fall.
According to a letter from the university president, they must show proof they got the vaccine before coming to campus.
Rutgers said there will be some limited exceptions to the rule.
Many colleges and universities already require other vaccinations, like measles and mumps.
19 News checked with several Ohio colleges and universities to see what their COVID-19 vaccine policy is. Here’s what we found:
Akron University
Vaccine required? No.
A university spokesperson said, “We currently have no policy of this sort.”
Baldwin Wallace University
Vaccine required? No.
“As of Today [March 26], BW has no requirement. Right now, we’re focused on encouraging all current faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated at their earliest opportunity.”
Case Western Reserve University
Vaccine required? Under review.
A university spokesperson said they’re “still reviewing options.”
Cleveland State University
Vaccine required? No.
“As we make plans for the Fall 2021 semester, the health and safety of our community remains our top priority and will guide our decisions. Cleveland State University is encouraging our students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.”
Kent State University
Vaccine required? No.
“While vaccinations are not a requirement, Kent State University strongly encourages all members of the university community to get a COVID-19 vaccine when they are eligible. The Ohio Department of Health offers an online site to find vaccination locations in all counties and to register for an appointment at locations throughout the state.
Having our population vaccinated against COVID-19 is part of the university’s strategy for safely returning to more traditional campus operations for the 2021 Fall Semester. The strategy also includes following the Flashes Safe Eight safety principles, wearing face coverings, and practicing physical distancing.”
You can find more information here, on the “Getting the Vaccine” tab here.
Ohio State University
Vaccine required? No.
Ohio State will not require the vaccine. Everyone is encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as they are able to do so. The vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective. The government does not mandate vaccination for individuals.
Ohio University
Vaccine required? Unknown.
“We don’t have anything to share on that at this time. However, we will keep the University community informed if there are developments in this area.”
According to its website, “Ohio University encourages all students, faculty and staff – and their family members – to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”
