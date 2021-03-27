Wind downs trees and totals car on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in Northeast Ohio are cleaning up after strong winds ripped through the area overnight into Friday morning. An area particularly hit hard was the west side of Cleveland, where downed trees and power lines are causing a lot of stress for residents.
On Rustic Road, the winds so strong a tree was ripped out of the ground and toppled onto a car parked in the street. Thankfully, no one was hurt. But the damage has left the owner of the vehicle with a massive headache.
“It’s horrible” says David Pillets, who owns the now-totaled car. Pillets is a student teacher, who expected to be at school on Friday, but instead spent the day cleaning up debris and having to watch crews lift a tree off his car.
“I heard a big boom. My lights go out. So, I go downstairs look out my window and I see my car like this” Pillets tells 19 News.
Crews spent the afternoon working hard to get it all cleaned up, while Pillets figures out how he’ll now get to school, since he doesn’t have insurance that’ll cover the damage to his car. “I probably won’t be able to get any money for it but I’m hoping something will come through” he says.
It’ll be a hassle, but Pillets says he’s just thankful no one was injured. “I’m just really happy no one was hurt and that it didn’t fall on their house or our house or anything” he says.
If your front yard or street is full of storm debris, the first steps to take, of course, are to call fire, police or 9-1-1. And then call your insurance company if there’s damage to any of your property, since you may be covered.
As far as cleaning up the debris, no matter how skilled you may be with a chainsaw tree removal should be left to the pros.
And if there are any downed power lines it goes without saying to stay away from them, but make sure you don’t touch or try to move any trees or branches that might be on top of them. And if there are any low-hanging power lines, even if you think you can make it, do not try to drive underneath them.
