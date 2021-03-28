Classmates and loved-ones gather to honor the life of Boulder shooting victim outside of Mentor High School

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Classmates and loved-ones gathered Saturday morning to hold a vigil for Lynn Murray outside Mentor High School.
Murray was one of the 10 people killed in a shooting at a Boulder Grocery store.
She was in the store where she worked as an Instacart shopper, according to the Denver Post.
She grew up in Mentor and went to Ohio University.
She was “just always happy full of life, and whenever we would get together we had a good time,” said Evelyn Kiffmeyer, whose son married Murray’s sister.
“Just the biggest smile from inside and out just a very happy person,” said Dan Page, a pastor who knew Murray in High School.
He told 19 News he wants her family and friends to know that healing takes time.
“Grieving is a process, not an event,” he said. “We all grieve differently.”
Murray leaves behind a husband and two kids, but her memory lives on.
