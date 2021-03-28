Cleveland Public Library to provide vaccine appointment access codes for shots at the Wolstein Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most branches of the Cleveland Public Library on Monday will start offering access codes to those eligible for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Wolstein Center.
The codes can be provided over the phone, or you can visit your neighborhood branch.
The codes are for one-time use, the library said.
FEMA staff members will provide vaccine sign-up help at select branches of the Cleveland Public Library over the next weeks, according to a release. Call your neighborhood branch for details.
There are RTA bus passes available for those who need transportation to a vaccination site, the library said.
Click here for more information about parking at the Wolstein Center.
Click here to learn how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in every Northeast Ohio county and Cleveland.
