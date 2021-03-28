Fire department battles blaze at Akron home

North Akron home catches fire Saturday night (Source: Akron Fire Department via Facebook)
By Avery Williams | March 28, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT - Updated March 28 at 9:20 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron home was damaged Saturday night after catching fire.

The home, located on the 700 block of Moraine Avenue, was fully ablaze, according to a release.

Akron Fire Department said the cause of this fire is being investigated.

Crews responded to battle the blaze around 7:15 p.m.

The Akron Fire Department said no one on their emergency crew was injured in the fire fight.

Akron Police Department assisted Akron Fire Department during this incident.

