Fire department battles blaze at Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron home was damaged Saturday night after catching fire.
The home, located on the 700 block of Moraine Avenue, was fully ablaze, according to a release.
Akron Fire Department said the cause of this fire is being investigated.
Crews responded to battle the blaze around 7:15 p.m.
The Akron Fire Department said no one on their emergency crew was injured in the fire fight.
Akron Police Department assisted Akron Fire Department during this incident.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.