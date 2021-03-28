Have you seen Alaina Camacho and Nathan Orona?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults conducted a live search for two missing adults Saturday morning.
Alaina Camacho, 18, and Nathan Orona, 20 went missing Feb. 1. The friends were last seen leaving Sheffield Estates apartments in Lorain.
Security cameras caught Orona stepping into Camacho’s vehicle — a gold 2004 Honda Accord — and driving off. Neither the car nor the two young adults have been spotted since.
Dozens gathered Saturday morning near East 149th and Glendale to search for answers. There are tips that the Camacho and Orona and were seen in this area at some point.
The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults is co-founded by kidnapping survivor Gina DeJesus and her cousin Sylvia Colon.
Gina and her father Felix were present, going door-to-door, searching for answers.
“We’re hoping that this rattles enough cages that they start to realize that folks right now start to realize that we’re close and police are close,” said Colon.
On foot, the groups walked the streets, knocking on doors, passing out flyers, and asking people what they know.
They are holding out hope that the two friends come home soon.
“It’s going on two months, you know, we forget — we forget that somebody’s missing their kid,” said Colon.
Contact any of the parties listed below if you see Alaina Camacho or Nathan Orona:
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678
Lorain County Sheriff’s Office: 440-329-3709
Texas EquuSearch: 281-309-9500
Cleveland Division of Police Det. Callihan: 216-623-3138
