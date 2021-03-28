Jellybeanville in Euclid celebrates 62 years

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An annual Easter display, Jellybeanville, is up and ready for viewing in Euclid.

Steve “Cottontail” Kaselak, also known as the Mayor of Jellybeanville, has set up the display outside his home on Zeman Avenue for the last 62 years.

On Easter Sunday, the Easter Bunny will be in the yard giving out goodies and collecting donations for the Journey Center for Safety and Healing, supporting those impacted by child abuse and domestic violence.

Jellybeanville lights up in the early morning and at night, and the Easter Bunny arrives bright and early Easter Day at 9 a.m.