Hop on over to Jellybeanville in Euclid!

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An annual Easter display, Jellybeanville, is up and ready for viewing in Euclid.
Steve “Cottontail” Kaselak, also known as the Mayor of Jellybeanville, has set up the display outside his home on Zeman Avenue for the last 60 years.
On Easter Sunday, the Easter Bunny will be in the yard giving out goodies and collecting donations for the Journey Center for Safety and Healing.
The Easter Bunny will practice social distancing. Visitors are asked to wear masks and also practice social distancing.
