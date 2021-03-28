Lorain police: Fisherman discovers body of missing 20-year-old floating in lake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fisherman who had dropped his line off a pier just east of the Hot Waters boat launch in Lorain discovered the body of a missing 20-year-old Lorain man Sunday.
The fisherman called Lorain police shortly after 11 a.m., according to a press release from the Lorain police department.
Authorities removed the body from the water and identified the man as Nathan Orona, who went missing on February 4 along with 18-year-old Alaina Camacho, of Cleveland.
Camacho’s whereabouts are still unknown, the release said.
Authorities searched the water in the area, but the search has suspended because of bad weather, according to the release. They expect to resume once conditions improved.
Orona’s next of kin was notified as were Camacho’s family.
The cause of death has not yet been determined, police said. The Lorain County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
