Northeast Ohio native killed in Indiana murder for hire scheme

CARMEL, Indiana (CNN) - A 41-year-old mother, her daughter, and her daughter’s boyfriend have been charged in connection to the death of 46-year-old Francis Kelley – a Northeast Ohio native.
A friend found Kelley found dead in his Carmel, Indiana home on January 18th. Investigators, declared his death a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Star.
The friend told the police that she hadn’t heard from Kelley for a couple of days.
The autopsy found Kelley had been strangled, and toxicology reports later showed he had fentanyl in his system.
On Thursday, Carmel police announced the arrests of Heidi Marie Littlefield, 41, of Sheridan, Indiana, Logan Marie Runyon, 22, and Robert James Walker, 29, both of Englewood, Ohio, in the killing, according to the Star.
Littlefield and Runyon face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Walker is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.
Kelley had been in a custody battle with Littlefield, who had been inside of this house three days before he was found dead.
According to a text message exchange between Kelley and Littlefield, he tasted something odd in his oatmeal.
“You were in my fridge last night and it tastes funny after a couple bites and now I’m lightheaded,” Kelley wrote to Littlefield.
The lightheadedness was from the fentanyl.
Investigators said this was not the first time Littlefield had laced Kelley’s food with the drug, previously adding it to his soup.
According to court records, police were notified of recorded conversations with Littlefield, saying she wanted Kelley dead, and she was making plans on overdosing him and planting drugs on him.
Police also said that Littlefield and her daughter, Logan Runyon, had paid Runyon’s boyfriend, Robert Walker, last year to have Kelley killed.
Investigators say they gave Walker $2,500 dollars to find someone to do it.
Walker told police investigators that he had used the money to buy drugs and had no intention of doing what Littlefield wanted.
Walker and Runyon were detained by police in Ohio earlier this week.
Walker had an outstanding local warrant and during questioning, he told police that Littlefield drugged Kelley, then went back to his house and found him on the floor barely breathing. She then used his favorite tie to strangle Kelley and bludgeoned his head against the floor.
