Ohio Investigative Unit cites 3 Northeast Ohio businesses for violating Gov. DeWine’s health orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three local businesses are at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited them for not following Gov. DeWine’s health orders.
Game on Lakewood in Lakewood was cited for improper conduct - disorderly activity, according to a press release.
Europa in Pepper Pike was cited for improper conduct - disorderly activity, according to a press release.
Agents saw more than 100 customers inside Game on Lakewood and Europa when they arrived to both bars, according to a release.
Patrons sat side-by-side at the bar and didn’t practice social distancing at the two locations, according to a press release.
Agents saw people in the bars, including staff and customers, not wearing masks, the OIU said.
Mulligan’s Restaurant & Pub in Canton was cited for improper conduct - disorderly activity, according to a press release.
The OIU said agents saw employees working without masks. A release said the business was previously warned about the staff mask requirement by the OIU and Stark County Health Department.
These businesses may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission can suspend or even revoke their liquor licenses.
