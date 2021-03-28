Police: 7 injured in shooting at Cleveland nightclub

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Seven people were shot early Sunday morning at a nightclub in Cleveland, police said.
The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. near the 5100 block of Pearl Road at The Spot Night Club, according to a statement from police.
Cleveland Police told 19 News that preliminary investigation suggests several shooters fired inside the club.
The victims are four men and three women, all between 20 and 30 years old, police said.
The victims are being treated at MetroHealth, police said. No one suffered fatal injuries.
Cleveland Police detectives continue investigating this shooting.
