Stop Asian Hate: Cleveland unites to march against violence, honor victims

“Join us in solidarity for a rally and march through AsiaTown to honor the victims and speak out against the resurgence in anti-Asian violence and racism... And show your support for our residents, workers, businesses, and community members. In a year where we have all been told to ‘go home,’ we hold this space to show our community that this is our home. We can’t wait to see you soon. Together, we rise. Together, we are Cleveland strong.”