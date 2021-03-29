Akron firefighters to search burned-out collapsed structure for man who barricaded himself in house shortly before structure caught fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters are waiting until Monday morning to search the burned-out collapsed structure in the 700 block of Moraine Avenue for the body of a man who barricaded himself in the house shortly before the structure caught fire.
The man had allegedly threatened to kill a woman who escaped the home at 741 Moraine Ave. and ran to a nearby Polish American Club to call for help Saturday evening, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.
When police arrived, the man, who authorities believed had a gun, slammed the door in the officer’s face. A short time later, smoke began to pour from the home, and police called the fire department, the ABJ reported.
The structure became fully involved and eventually collapsed. Fire companies used defensive tactics to put the fire out, according to a media release from the Akron Fire Department.
“We’re waiting for tomorrow morning when we can start working on the collapsed structure,” said Akron fire spokesperson Sierjie Lash.
No injuries to response personnel were reported, and the fire is under investigation, the release said.
According to the ABJ, no one was rescued from the blaze.
