Heidelberg football player from Brunswick killed in ATV crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Heidelberg football player was killed early Sunday after the ATV he was driving crashed in Portage Township.
Curtis A. Helman, 19, of Brunswick, died after the ATV struck a ditch in the 7000 block of Cloverdale Road north of the Jerry City Road intersection, according to a press release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
A female passenger on the ATV was transported to Wood County Hospital for injuries.
Helman was a standout athlete at Brunswick where he lettered three times each in football, wrestling, and rugby, according to a media release from Heildelberg University in Tiffin. Helman was a sophomore, majoring in criminology and minoring in psychology, according to the university.
Community members at both Helman’s university and high school have expressed grief over his loss and love and support for his family, friends, and loved ones.
“Our campus is devastated at this news,” the university wrote. “We ask that all of us keep Curtis’s family, parents Greag and Diane and sisters Brooke and Brianna, as well as his football family and his ‘Berg friends in our thoughts and prayers.”
