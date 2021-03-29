North Olmsted police detain 3 after shooting at Two Bucks bar on Lorain Road

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting occurred outside Two Bucks bar on Lorain Road in North Olmsted early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the bar in the 24000 block of Lorain Road on reports of a fight outside and multiple calls of shots fired, according to a North Olmsted police shift commander.
Responding officers found three individuals with firearms at the scene, police said. They were taken into custody and charges are pending.
An unknown number of people fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police. At this time, it is unknown how many people were involved, but the investigation is ongoing.
Police do not know of anyone who was injured in the shooting.
