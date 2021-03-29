Northeast Ohio Weather: A wild week coming at you

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big time changes happening in the world of weather this week. Today will be pretty quiet with sunshine. Afternoon temperatures in the 50 to 55 degree range. A surge of warmth builds in tomorrow in advance of a major cold front. All of a sudden we will spike into the 70s tomorrow afternoon. Strong winds will accompany this warm air with wind gusts up to 40 mph at times. That powerful cold front will track through early Wednesday. We will get some rain at times through Wednesday. It gets cold enough for the rain to change to snow Wednesday night. It’s a spring arctic blast. Lake effect snow to start April and we think it will accumulate in parts of the area.