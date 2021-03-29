Na’kia Crawford murder suspect arrested in Atlanta nearly 2 years after Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force confirmed 19-year-old Adarus Black was arrested in Atlanta for the Akron murder of 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford.

NOVFTF announced on Feb. 8 that Black was taken into custody with the help of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Sandy Springs Police Department’s SWAT team.

The recent Akron high school graduate was sitting in her vehicle with her grandmother at a stoplight on June 14, 2020, when Akron police said Adarus Black, 18, shot multiple rounds into the car.

Crawford was struck several times and died from her injuries.

Her grandmother was not injured.

Akron police believe Crawford was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

Crawford planned to attend Central State University in Wilberforce in the fall of 2020.

NOVFTF said leads were followed all over Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, and West Virginia to find Black, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Members of the task force recently learned Black was living in Atlanta under a fake name and later positively identified him as he left an apartment in the 100 block of Greyfield Lane in the city, according to NOVFTF

NOVFTF stated Sandy Springs SWAT conducted a traffic stop and arrested Black.

Black was in possession of an AR-type rifle at the time of his arrest, NOVFTF said.

Black will remain in custody in Georgia until he can be extradited back to Ohio, according to NOVFTF.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Members of the task force and the Akron Police Department never gave up on this case. They knew that this suspect couldn’t hide forever and we knew we would have him in custody. This arrest will not bring Ms. Crawford back to her family but hopefully, they find some peace knowing this suspect is behind bars.”

Anyone with information on any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip by clicking here.

