2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police release arrest video of Na’kia Crawford murder suspect

Suspect was carrying assault rifle at the time of arrest
Na’kia Crawford murder suspect arrested in Atlanta nearly 2 years after Akron shooting
Na’kia Crawford murder suspect arrested in Atlanta nearly 2 years after Akron shooting(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released bodycam video of the arrest of Adarus Black who was wanted for the June 2020 murder of 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford.

NOVFTF announced on Feb. 8 that Black was taken into custody with the help of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Sandy Springs Police Department’s SWAT team.

Jaion Bivins surrenders in murder case of Na'Kia Crawford
Jaion Bivins surrenders in murder case of Na'Kia Crawford(East 12 off Chester)

The recent Akron high school graduate was sitting in her vehicle with her grandmother at a stoplight on June 14, 2020, when Akron police said Adarus Black, 18, shot multiple rounds into the car.

Police are looking for Adarus Black
Police are looking for Adarus Black(East 12 and Chester)

Crawford was struck several times and died from her injuries.

Her grandmother was not injured.

Charges dismissed in Na'kia Crawford murder case

Akron police believe Crawford was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

NOVFTF said leads were followed all over Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, and West Virginia to find Black, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Members of the task force recently learned Black was living in Atlanta under a fake name and later positively identified him as he left an apartment in the 100 block of Greyfield Lane in the city, according to NOVFTF

NOVFTF stated Sandy Springs SWAT conducted a traffic stop and arrested Black.

Black was in possession of an AR-type rifle at the time of his arrest, NOVFTF said.

Black will remain in custody in Georgia until he can be extradited back to Ohio, according to NOVFTF.

Anyone with information on any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron for I Promise Scholars, Team Durant for Greater Cleveland Food...
NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron for I Promise Scholars, Team Durant for Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Deputy Joel Rapose, 52, suffered a fatal medical emergency and died on his last day as a police...
Lorain County Sheriff’s deputy dies on last day of work
About 55 workers at the Sherwin Williams went on strike midnight last Friday over wages,...
Sherwin-Williams workers picket in Bedford Heights
Parma Fire Department, EPA crews working to find source of gas station fuel leak.
Fuel leak at Parma gas station Thursday morning spurs advisory from city