Police release arrest video of Na’kia Crawford murder suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released bodycam video of the arrest of Adarus Black who was wanted for the June 2020 murder of 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford.

NOVFTF announced on Feb. 8 that Black was taken into custody with the help of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Sandy Springs Police Department’s SWAT team.

Jaion Bivins surrenders in murder case of Na'Kia Crawford (East 12 off Chester)

The recent Akron high school graduate was sitting in her vehicle with her grandmother at a stoplight on June 14, 2020, when Akron police said Adarus Black, 18, shot multiple rounds into the car.

Police are looking for Adarus Black (East 12 and Chester)

Crawford was struck several times and died from her injuries.

Her grandmother was not injured.

Akron police believe Crawford was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

NOVFTF said leads were followed all over Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, and West Virginia to find Black, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Members of the task force recently learned Black was living in Atlanta under a fake name and later positively identified him as he left an apartment in the 100 block of Greyfield Lane in the city, according to NOVFTF

NOVFTF stated Sandy Springs SWAT conducted a traffic stop and arrested Black.

Black was in possession of an AR-type rifle at the time of his arrest, NOVFTF said.

Black will remain in custody in Georgia until he can be extradited back to Ohio, according to NOVFTF.

Anyone with information on any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.