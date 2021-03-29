Summit County Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury indicted the man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford in a drive-by shooting in Akron in June 2020.

Adarus Black was indicted on the charge of murder.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Black on Feb. 9 in Atlanta.

Members of the task force said they learned Black was living in Atlanta under a fake name and later positively identified him as he left an apartment in the 100 block of Greyfield Lane in the city.

Black was in possession of an AR-type rifle at the time of his arrest, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Na'Kia Crawford (East 12 off Chester)

Crawford, 18, was sitting in her vehicle with her grandmother at a stoplight at North Howard and North Streets on June 14, 2020, when Akron police said Black shot multiple rounds into the car.

Adarus Black (East 12 and Chester)

Crawford was struck several times and died from her injuries.

Her grandmother was not injured.

Akron police believe Crawford was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

Crawford planned to attend Central State University in Wilberforce in the fall of 2020.