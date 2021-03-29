2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial underway for man accused of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting

Na’kia Crawford/Adarus Black
Na'kia Crawford/Adarus Black
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Opening statements are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning in the trial for Adarus Black, 19.

He is charged with murder for the deadly shooting of Na’Kia Crawford in Akron in June 2020.

Crawford, 18, was sitting in her vehicle with her grandmother at a stoplight at North Howard and North Streets on June 14, 2020, when Akron police said Black shot multiple rounds into the car.

Crawford was struck several times and died from her injuries. Her grandmother was not injured.

Akron police believe Crawford was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

Crawford planned to attend Central State University in Wilberforce in the fall of 2020.

Na'Kia Crawford
Na'Kia Crawford(East 12 off Chester)

Police said Black was on the run for several years, until he was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 9 in Atlanta.

Members of the task force said they learned Black was living in Atlanta under a fake name and later positively identified him as he left an apartment in the 100 block of Greyfield Lane in the city.

Adarus Black
Adarus Black(East 12 and Chester)

Black was in possession of an AR-type rifle at the time of his arrest, according to the U.S. Marshals.

