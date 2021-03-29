2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Jury to begin deliberating in trial for man accused of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting

Na’kia Crawford/Adarus Black
Na’kia Crawford/Adarus Black(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury is expected to begin deliberating Tuesday in the trial for Adarus Black, 19. His trial began Oct. 28 in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin.

Adarus Black in court on Nov. 2, 2022
Adarus Black in court on Nov. 2, 2022((Source: WOIO))

Black is charged with murder for the deadly shooting of Na’Kia Crawford in Akron in June 2020.

Crawford, 18, was sitting in her vehicle with her grandmother at a stoplight at North Howard and North Streets on June 14, 2020, when Akron police said Black shot multiple rounds into the car.

Crawford was struck several times and died from her injuries. Her grandmother was not injured.

Akron police believe Crawford was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

Crawford planned to attend Central State University in Wilberforce in the fall of 2020.

Na'Kia Crawford
Na'Kia Crawford(East 12 off Chester)

Police said Black was on the run for several years, until he was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 9 in Atlanta.

Members of the task force said they learned Black was living in Atlanta under a fake name and later positively identified him as he left an apartment in the 100 block of Greyfield Lane in the city.

Black was in possession of an AR-type rifle at the time of his arrest, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

19 News
Last total lunar eclipse until 2025 appears in Northeast Ohio’s skies
Troopers seize $9 million worth of cocaine
Ohio troopers seize 220 pounds of cocaine worth $9 million during traffic stop
Body cam footage released shows brawl following CMSD football game
Body cam footage released shows brawl following CMSD football game
Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say
Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say