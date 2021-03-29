Jury to begin deliberating in trial for man accused of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury is expected to begin deliberating Tuesday in the trial for Adarus Black, 19. His trial began Oct. 28 in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin.

Adarus Black in court on Nov. 2, 2022 ((Source: WOIO))

Black is charged with murder for the deadly shooting of Na’Kia Crawford in Akron in June 2020.

Crawford, 18, was sitting in her vehicle with her grandmother at a stoplight at North Howard and North Streets on June 14, 2020, when Akron police said Black shot multiple rounds into the car.

Crawford was struck several times and died from her injuries. Her grandmother was not injured.

Akron police believe Crawford was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

Crawford planned to attend Central State University in Wilberforce in the fall of 2020.

Na'Kia Crawford (East 12 off Chester)

Police said Black was on the run for several years, until he was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 9 in Atlanta.

Members of the task force said they learned Black was living in Atlanta under a fake name and later positively identified him as he left an apartment in the 100 block of Greyfield Lane in the city.

Black was in possession of an AR-type rifle at the time of his arrest, according to the U.S. Marshals.