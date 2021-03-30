19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday: Lake effect snow and gusty winds on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, April 1st.
19 First Alert Weather Days are issued when the team expects the weather to have a big impact on your day.
In this case, this will be in the form of lake effect snow showers and squalls, which will be moving through our area during the day Thursday.
It will also be very cold and windy, with temperatures in the 20s in the morning and in the 30s in the afternoon.
With the wind factored in, it will feel even colder than that.
If you’ll be out on the roads on Thursday, please be mindful of the threat for rapidly changing conditions as lake effect snow showers and squalls move through.
Total snowfall accumulation will be around an inch or less where squalls develop.
In the Primary Snow Belt and in the higher terrain of Ashtabula and Geauga counties, squalls may produce two to three inches of snowfall.
