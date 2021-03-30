Huge business fire in Sandusky County

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters battled a fire at a recycling plant in Clyde Tuesday.
The fire broke out Tuesday morning at Keegan Enterprises in the 7400 block of State Route 101.
The company is located in northeast Sandusky County.
Keegan is a facility which recycles items like plastic and wooden pallets.
Firefighters from Sandusky, Erie and Ottawa Counties are on the scene.
The cause remains under investigation, but the business is believed to be a total loss.
There was a fire at this same company last fall.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.