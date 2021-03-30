From Medina to Penn State

Ohio State fans will wonder why Allar did not chose to make the trip down I-71 to play for the Buckeyes. It was certainly an option, but when OSU landed the commitment of Quinn Ewers out of Texas that basically ended things with Allar. Penn State was still an excellent option for him, and Happy Valley is not that far from Medina. “It is convenient because it’s only a three and a half hour drive from my house so my family can come visit all in one day,” said Allar.