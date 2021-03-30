From Medina to Penn State

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Quarterback Drew Allar is one of the best players in the entire state of Ohio, but he will be playing college football at Penn State. “I think you have to go to a place where you’re comfortable with the coaching staff,” said Allar. “What I was looking for was the best fit academically and from a football standpoint.”
Ohio State fans will wonder why Allar did not chose to make the trip down I-71 to play for the Buckeyes. It was certainly an option, but when OSU landed the commitment of Quinn Ewers out of Texas that basically ended things with Allar. Penn State was still an excellent option for him, and Happy Valley is not that far from Medina. “It is convenient because it’s only a three and a half hour drive from my house so my family can come visit all in one day,” said Allar.
Being close to home wasn’t the deciding factor here, it played in, but it was also the Nittany Lion coaches. James Franklin and their new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. “I talked to him when he was at Texas for a decent amount of time and then when he got the job at Penn State it really started picking up,” said Allar.
It is quite likely at some point he is their starting quarterback, meaning he will be leading the Nittany Lions against Ohio State on a Saturday in the future. “Yeah, it’s going to be really cool. I am looking forward to that, it is going to be a fun experience. Playing in the Big 10 has always been a dream of mine.
Allar and the Bees made a deep playoff run last year, and now with the recruiting process over, he can focus on his final season at Medina. “I am looking forward to playing at Penn State, but I really want to have a special senior season with all the kids I grew up with,” said Allar.
The Medina Bees are expected to a powerhouse this year after the experience gained last season. Allar is poised for another massive season.
