San Francisco ‘dope lawyer’ to the stars Brian Rohan dies

Attorney Brian Rohan, left, confers with members of the Grateful Dead on June 23, 1968, at their sentencing in San Francisco Superior Court for a possession of marijuana arrest. To Rohan's right are Dead members Bob Matthews, Ron McKernan, manager Rock Scully and Bob Weir. Rohan’s daughter tells the San Francisco Chronicle that her father, who was known as San Francisco’s “dope lawyer” for 1960s counterculture clients such as the Grateful Dead and Ken Kesey, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his home in the Bay Area city of Larkspur after a six-year battle with cancer. He was 84. (Source: Gordon Peters/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)