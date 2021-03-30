Video from East Cleveland police shows dramatic chase of stolen truck that ended in crash (offensive language)

Video from East Cleveland police shows dramatic chase of stolen truck that ended in crash (offensive language)
By Chris Anderson | March 30, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 3:58 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released video from an East Cleveland police officer’s body camera shows the car chase and foot pursuit of a suspect driving a stolen pickup truck.

The chase started late Monday morning after East Cleveland police officers spotted a man getting into a “suspicious” vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen.

Dash camera video from the officer’s cruiser shows the stolen red truck running through construction barrels and over curbs.

The driver, later identified as Andre Rogers, also went the wrong way down roads at high speeds during the chase that lasted approximately 30 minutes, spanning from East Cleveland to North Olmsted and eventually into downtown Cleveland.

During the chase, the footage from inside police vehicles includes audio of the officers.

WARNING: Video contains explicit content. The officer appears to use offensive language during the chase.

Video from East Cleveland police shows dramatic chase of stolen truck that ended in crash (offensive language)

Video from East Cleveland police shows dramatic chase of stolen truck that ended in crash (offensive language) https://bit.ly/39rQVKN

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The 42-year-old suspect eventually crashed into a building pillar at East 9th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

He then fled on foot, but was eventually caught and bitten by an East Cleveland police K-9.

Watch the raw body camera video from the involved officer:

Body camera video from East Cleveland police officer involved in chase

Watch the raw dash camera video from the cruiser of the involved officer:

Dash camera video from cruiser of involved East Cleveland police officer

According to East Cleveland police, Rogers tried ramming two cruisers during the chase.

The police department shared a narrative of the chase on Facebook, but the officer’s use of offensive language was not addressed.

This is view most subjects who choose to run get to see: an East Cleveland Police Officer assisting you to your feet...

Posted by East Cleveland Police Department (Ohio) on Monday, March 29, 2021

Both the suspect and an East Cleveland police officer were treated for injuries related to the pursuit at an area hospital.

19 News reached out to the East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner multiple times and has not received a response.

Gardner did post a comment on social media, though.

Does Cleveland 19 News do any due diligence before posting a false and defamatory story? For the record, Cleveland 19...

Posted by East Cleveland Police Department (Ohio) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.