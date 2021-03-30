Video from East Cleveland police shows dramatic chase of stolen truck that ended in crash (offensive language)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released video from an East Cleveland police officer’s body camera shows the car chase and foot pursuit of a suspect driving a stolen pickup truck.
The chase started late Monday morning after East Cleveland police officers spotted a man getting into a “suspicious” vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen.
Dash camera video from the officer’s cruiser shows the stolen red truck running through construction barrels and over curbs.
The driver, later identified as Andre Rogers, also went the wrong way down roads at high speeds during the chase that lasted approximately 30 minutes, spanning from East Cleveland to North Olmsted and eventually into downtown Cleveland.
During the chase, the footage from inside police vehicles includes audio of the officers.
WARNING: Video contains explicit content. The officer appears to use offensive language during the chase.
The 42-year-old suspect eventually crashed into a building pillar at East 9th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
He then fled on foot, but was eventually caught and bitten by an East Cleveland police K-9.
Watch the raw body camera video from the involved officer:
Watch the raw dash camera video from the cruiser of the involved officer:
According to East Cleveland police, Rogers tried ramming two cruisers during the chase.
The police department shared a narrative of the chase on Facebook, but the officer’s use of offensive language was not addressed.
Both the suspect and an East Cleveland police officer were treated for injuries related to the pursuit at an area hospital.
19 News reached out to the East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner multiple times and has not received a response.
Gardner did post a comment on social media, though.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.