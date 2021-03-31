Akron police arrest man on weapons charges after he sped away from a shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a 27-year-old man on weapons charges Tuesday night after they saw him speeding away from the scene of a shooting.
Around 9:30 p.m., police stopped a vehicle driven by Anthony Teague for suspicious activity near Baltimore and Austin avenues.
According to police, officers saw Teague speeding away from near the Rosemary Apartments, where they had heard gunshots moments before.
Officers searched the area and found a 9mm handgun in the area Teague had traveled. They soon learned the gun was reported stolen.
Police found a 21 and a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds near Ericsson Avenue and Tarson Terrace; one man was shot in his arm and the other was shot in his left side.
Police said they found multiple shell casings at the scene.
The victims injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Teague was charged with Weapons Under Disability and Receiving Stolen Property and taken to the Summit County Jail.
Detectives are investigating whether Teague is connected to the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips at 274637.
