Cleveland non-profit, DigitalC, wins funding to help provide affordable internet service to low-income households

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In this day and age, you would think everyone has internet service in their homes.
Unfortunately, that’s not the case at all, especially in Cleveland.
The number of people in the city living without the internet is unbelievable.
“More than 50 thousand households in the city of Cleveland have no subscription to the internet,” said Dorothy Baunach, CEO, DigitalC.
Baunach says folks living in lower-income neighborhoods are usually the ones who don’t have access to the internet.
Baunach added not having internet access can cause so many issues for people.
“If you don’t have access to the internet and you haven’t had it for the past year... kids trying to do their school work at home... seniors or anyone trying to do a telehealth visit, trying to work from home,” said Baunach.
Since 2015, DigitalC has been providing residents in low-income neighborhoods with internet service priced at $18 a month.
On Tuesday, it was announced DigitalC will receive money from a 2.7 million dollar grant to help them serve even more people.
DigitalC will be using the money from the grant to provide affordable, high-speed internet to 277 households in the Lexington Village apartment complex.
“We’re all in to work with everyone in this city to make sure that no student, no senior, and none of their family has to go without internet connectivity,” Baunach added.
Baunach says there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done, but they’re getting closer and closer to making sure everyone has internet access.
