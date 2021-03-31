Armed robbery and attempted carjacking happen within hours in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police have increased patrols around two churches after several armed robberies Tuesday.
According to Shaker Heights police, a father and his 10-year-old son were robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in the 17000 block of Winslow Road around 3:30 p.m.
The 50-year-old dad told police two unknown men approached them and one was armed with a gun.
The one with the weapon shoved it in the dad’s side and demanded cash and other property before fleeing.
Police said the male suspects, who were described as both being Black, approximately 18-26 years of age, between 5′6 and 5′8; one being shorter than the other and, both being slight of build and weighing no more than 150 pounds, remain at large.
Then at 7 p.m., a 65-year-old South Euclid woman was sitting in her car in the 3000 block of Norwood Road, next to St. Dominic’s Church, when two armed men approached her.
One was armed with a handgun and they tried to order her out of her vehicle, but she refused and they fled on foot.
She was not injured.
Police said those suspects were described as both being Black males, approximately 20 years of age, and, both being thin.
Police added “there are similarities in the number of suspects and means used to accomplish these crimes, no identifications have been made yet.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.