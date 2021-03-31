Driver swerved intentionally to fatally strike dog in road, Northeast Ohio animal warden says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A county animal warden is looking for the driver accused of intentionally hitting and killing a dog with a car after it strayed into the roadway.
According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office, a woman was trying to rescue the brown and white pit bull-mix from the Madison Avenue Expressway on Tuesday night by coaxing it towards her at the freeway’s dividing wall.
As the dog responded to the woman’s call, a black car, possibly either a Ford Fusion or Subaru, was heard accelerating and seemingly swerve towards the dog on purpose, according to the warden.
The dog was hit so hard that it flew into the air and into the dividing wall, killing it instantly.
“There are no words to comfort the young ladies who witnessed this while trying to save the dog,” the warden wrote on Facebook. “Our hearts break for them and for him.”
Parts of the car were found scattered over the roadway, the dog warden said, and the driver continued driving.
The dog, which was not wearing a collar, was picked up by a deputy warden and taken to the pound.
If anybody has information about the incident or believe that it was their dog can contact the warden’s office at 330-740-2205.
