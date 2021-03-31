Hit and run driver who killed 23-year-old woman out on bond

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Records show the driver accused of killing 23-year-old Abigail Vanest in a hit and run crash is out on bond.
The Stark County Jail released Mario Donald Lerario on Wednesday after 10% of his $500,000 bond was posted, according to jail records.
Jackson Township Police Department told 19 News that Vanest, of Canton, was killed Nov. 21 when her vehicle was struck on Woodlawn Avenue as she was turning left onto Woodlawn Circle NW.
Police identified Lerario as the driver who caused the crash.
Police said Lerario abandoned his Jeep Cherokee after hitting Vanest. A woman drove to the crash scene and helped Lerario get away, according to police.
Alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, according to police. Police said Lerario was driving more than 95 MPH at the time of the crash.
U.S. Marshals arrested Lerario, of North Canton, in the Atlantic City area on March 11, according to police.
He was taken on March 26 to Stark County Jail, police said.
Lerario faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, stopping after the accident, tampering with evidence, forgery, identity fraud, operating a vehicle impaired and selling, purchasing, and distributing a dangerous drug.
